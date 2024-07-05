City of Gastonia, N.C., rolls out on-demand transit service

In Gastonia, N.C., a new rideshare service was launched on July 1.

The new service, operated by Via Transportation, will replace six fixed-routes operated with city buses and is designed to expand transit coverage to more of the city. The amended service delivery will not displace the paratransit services provided by the city.

The city’s transportation department estimates that riders take approximately 144,000 trips on its buses annually and the new model will help to serve current riders and others seeking to use public transportation.

“Via is excited to work with the city of Gastonia to bring increased transit coverage and frequency to more people than ever before through Via’s flexible, on-demand technology and operational expertise,” said Jake Bortz, east coast partnerships lead at Via. "GoGastonia will not only provide a more efficient transit experience, but it will also help citizens easily connect with all the opportunities the city has to offer – whether that's work, school, healthcare or leisure."

The new service features a fleet of 14 minivans (four of the vans are wheelchair accessible) wrapped in bright colors highlighting the GoGastonia logo and branding.

“We saw a need to provide on-demand microtransit transportation to our residents as our city continues to grow,” said City of Gastonia Mayor Richard Franks. “This move away from fixed-route buses will improve efficiency and will increase accessibility for everyone in our community.”