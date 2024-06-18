  • Subscribe
  • Magazine
  • Advertise
  • Contact Us
  • Supplier's Directory
    1. Alt. Mobility
    2. Shared Mobility

    City of Tyler, Texas, launches Campus Connector microtransit route

    June 18, 2024
    This new service will be the second on-demand microtransit service launched by the agency.
    Related To: City of Tyler, Texas
    City of Tyler
    City of Tyler, Texas, launches Campus Connector microtransit route.
    City of Tyler, Texas, launches Campus Connector microtransit route.

    The city of Tyler, Texas, has launched its second on-demand microtransit route for Campus Connector to complement existing fixed route services. Riders utilizing the Campus Connect route will be able to book a ride by calling Tyler Transit from a bus stop. The ride will take them directly to the doorstep of a destination within three-tenths of a mile of the closest bus stop on the existing Campus Connector route.

    The city of Tyler notes microtransit rides may be booked Monday through Friday between 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. so riders will still have the opportunity to connect to Fixed Routes if needed. The cost for the on-demand service will be the same as fixed route fares, which cost $1 per ride.

    DART