City of Tyler, Texas, launches Campus Connector microtransit route.

The city of Tyler, Texas, has launched its second on-demand microtransit route for Campus Connector to complement existing fixed route services. Riders utilizing the Campus Connect route will be able to book a ride by calling Tyler Transit from a bus stop. The ride will take them directly to the doorstep of a destination within three-tenths of a mile of the closest bus stop on the existing Campus Connector route.

The city of Tyler notes microtransit rides may be booked Monday through Friday between 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. so riders will still have the opportunity to connect to Fixed Routes if needed. The cost for the on-demand service will be the same as fixed route fares, which cost $1 per ride.