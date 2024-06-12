Trinity Metro partners with Via to broaden and improve on-demand and paratransit services

Trinity Metro has expanded its partnership with TransitTech provider Via as it works to create a more agile and accessible source of public transportation in Tarrant County, Texas/

The refreshed transit program includes broadened and improved on-demand and paratransit services, which will increase transit access for more people in Tarrant County. The agency will also merge its on-demand rideshare services and paratransit operations to maximize service efficiency and improve experience for all riders while minimizing overhead costs.

On-demand transit works by matching riders headed in the same direction into one vehicle, which creates efficient shared trips. The flexible model uses “virtual bus stops” based on the rider’s pickup and dropoff location instead of traditional physical stops and predetermined routes. The expanded on-demand service will provide easy connectivity to Trinity Metro’s existing bus lines.

Trinity Metro is planning a phased roll-out of improvements during the coming months. Key upcoming milestones include:

July: Introduction of new zone: Trinity Metro On-Demand Mansfield. Via will also assume operations for the Alliance zone (previously operated by Lyft) to provide shared rides that can easily connect with the broader Trinity Metro network

Introduction of new zone: Trinity Metro On-Demand Mansfield. Via will also assume operations for the Alliance zone (previously operated by Lyft) to provide shared rides that can easily connect with the broader Trinity Metro network September: Launch of new zones in Fort Worth, Texas', North Side and near Tarrant County College Northeast Campus, expanded coverage in the Southside zone (Sycamore Heights)

Launch of new zones in Fort Worth, Texas', North Side and near Tarrant County College Northeast Campus, expanded coverage in the Southside zone (Sycamore Heights) October: Enhancements to the Trinity Metro paratransit program

“Dallas-Fort Worth is one of the fastest-growing metros in the nation and Via is thrilled to deepen our partnership with Trinity Metro,"said Alex Lavoie, co-COO at Via. "Together, we’ll ensure Tarrant County’s public transit network remains resilient and flexible through the use of world-class technology and operations.”

“Trinity Metro’s decision to take transit innovation to the next level underscores our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of our community, with the goal of public transit becoming the preferred mode of travel for Tarrant County residents and visitors for years to come,” said Wayne Gensler, COO at Trinity Metro.

The collaborative approach is aimed at ensuring a smooth transition for riders, with a focus on transparency and responsiveness to feedback. Via has powered the successful ZIPZONE on-demand rideshare transit service since 2019, Trinity Metro will begin to deploy intuitive technology and efficient operations across its entire transit network.