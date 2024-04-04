Redding Area Bus Authority introduces RABA Vanpool.

The Redding Area Bus Authority (RABA) and Enterprise Mobility have teamed up to launched RABA Vanpool to move employees within, to and from Shasta County, Calif., by vanpool. The agency is working to providing better support to its employees and improving its transit system to attract workers while reducing commuter expenses.

The RABA Vanpool program is available to people who live inside or outside of Shasta County and wish to access jobs in the area. The staff at Commute with Enterprise will coordinate participants who indicate their interest through various channels, including job sites and an online portal.

The program then matches riders with similar work shifts in similar areas interested in riding together. Each vanpool is customized to the specific needs of the group. Once four or more people are matched, a Commute with Enterprise representative will work with the group to identify needs and provide the right vanpool solution.

Commute with Enterprise provides seven to 15 passenger vehicles, insurance, maintenance, an emergency ride-home program and ongoing support.

“Our new partnership with Enterprise allows RABA Vanpool to support the employment needs of local businesses in our community and connects people to jobs,” said John Andoh, transit manager for RABA.

RABA will partially subsidize the vanpool program using State Transit Assistance funds provided by the Shasta Regional Transportation Agency. The remaining cost will be split among the employer and/or participants, with each vanpool rider paying a flat monthly fee. Enterprise will provide coordination services, technology, vehicles, liability insurance, scheduled vehicle maintenance and 24-hour roadside assistance.

Participants can choose a qualifying vanpool vehicle from Enterprise’s selection of makes and models, including crossovers, SUVs, minivans and large passenger vans. Vanpoolers may upgrade their vehicles with optional high-end features such as satellite radio and in-vehicle Wi-Fi service.