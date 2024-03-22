Broken Arrow launches microtransit pilot

The city of Broken Arrow, Okla., has launched the Broken Arrow Transit microtransit pilot program.

Operated by MetroLink Tulsa, formerly known as Tulsa Transit, customers may request a ride by downloading the GoPass app. The ride share program is available in a 20-square-mile designated pilot program area. Customers may request a ride up to one hour before the ride.

This new transportation option is the result of the year-long Broken Arrow Transit Study, which was completed in 2022. The study revealed that 27 percent of Broken Arrow households have limited access to one or fewer vehicles, 15 percent of the city's population is elderly, eight percent of the population lives in poverty and seven percent are disabled.

"With Broken Arrow Transit, our goal is to improve residents' quality of life by creating an efficient, affordable and sustainable public transportation system that is easily accessible for all," said Broken Arrow Mayor Debra Wimpee. "This program allows people to get where they need to go—be it the doctor, grocery store, or restaurant—for a minimal cost."

With the launch of Broken Arrow Transit, the city's previous public transportation model is changing. The 508-route is being replaced with the microtransit service but the 900-route to downtown Tulsa will continue.

Broken Arrow City Manager Michael Spurgeon said the new transportation option will ensure the underserved have access to the services that they need with improved customer service.

"I'm excited about bringing curb-to-curb service to our residents," Spurgeon said. “Broken Arrow Transit is a direct result of the collaboration between the city and its citizens through a public survey and public meetings. As a result of the public’s participation, a clear need for a better and more convenient public transportation model in Broken Arrow was identified and that model is what we now provide.”

City staff explored various funding options and secured a $500,000 Congested Mitigation and Air Quality grant through the federal government in partnership with the Indian Nations Council of Governments. The grant funded the purchase of four Mustang Mach-E automobiles and a para-transit van that will accommodate wheelchairs. The grant also covered the cost of charging stations for the all-electric vehicles.

Over the long term, the city hopes to extend the boundaries of its program. The microtransit pilot program is a six-month test run to gather data for further program expansion.