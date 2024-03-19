Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation and Via launch MoGo on-demand pilot

The Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation in Alabama will be rolling out its new on-demand, app-based transit pilot program, MoGo Rideshare. The goal of MoGo is to enable citizens to reach employment, career training and other workforce opportunities in the city of Mobile, Ala., by expanding access to convenient, affordable transportation.

“A recent Alabama Works! sponsored survey of 500 unemployed and underemployed Alabamians revealed that 31 percent of the respondents pointed to transportation challenges as their primary barrier to employment,” said Mobile Chamber President and CEO Bradley Byrne. “Our commitment to offering reliable and convenient transportation aims to eliminate this obstacle so Mobile residents can seize job opportunities amid the unprecedented economic growth in our region.”

MoGo will use technology to provide transportation coverage in Mobile’s areas where buses can’t efficiently reach. Anyone within the 17-mile service zone of the pilot can instantly book a trip through the app or by calling a dedicated phone number. Algorithms from TransitTech provider Via will match riders heading in the same direction into one vehicle – creating quick, flexible shared trips. Riders will typically be directed to a virtual bus stop at a nearby corner for pickup and drop-off to minimize detours for other riders.

The app will direct riders to a bus route if it is a more efficient way of completing a journey.

“Never has there been more investment in quality of life, infrastructure and economic growth in the city of Mobile. MoGo will help ensure that all Mobilians have access to economic opportunities and other essential destinations,” said City of Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson. “We are excited to offer citizens this new innovative solution to expand transportation options in an affordable and sustainable way.”

“The Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s purpose is to lead economic and community development initiatives to capitalize on our regional assets,” said Frank Lott III, chairman of the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation . “We are pleased to see the launch of MoGo Rideshare. This is a vital part of making sure that we can pair our growing industry with a willing and capable workforce.”

MoGo will be available seven days a week, offering rides to and from certain employment and training centers, including AIDT training center, Airbus Manufacturing Facility, Austal USA and FlightPath9 for free. Rides to other destinations within the Mobile service zone are just $1.25 each.

Wheelchair-accessible vehicles are available upon request and riders without smartphones can call in to receive ride booking assistance.

MoGo will be made possible through the federally-funded Carbon Reduction Program, which is designed to reduce transportation emissions in U.S. communities, along with seed funding from the Community Foundation of South Alabama, the city of Mobile Alabama Power Foundation and Blue Cross Blue Shield Caring Foundation.

“The Community Foundation of South Alabama is committed to increasing equal opportunities for families and one way to do this is to provide everyone access to efficient, affordable transportation through tech transit,” said Rebecca Byrne, president and CEO of the Community Foundation of South Alabama. “The impact this will have is truly transformational, greatly expanding access to jobs and training, which is critical to closing the opportunity gap.”