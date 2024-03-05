GRTC to launch three microtransit zones in March

Greater Richmond Transit Company (GRTC) will be launching three new zones of LINK Microtransit in March, providing new on-demand transit service in the Clover Dale, Ashland and Powhatan, Va., zones.

“This rapid expansion of LINK will dramatically increase the availability of GRTC’s on-demand microtransit pilot, providing the freedom of transportation to thousands of new riders in communities across the Richmond region," said GRTC CEO Sheryl Adams.

The new zones will be released week after week, with Chesterfield’s Clover Dale Zone on March 11, Ashland on March 18 and Powhatan on March 25. GRTC will host celebratory ribbon cuttings for each community that are open to the public and press, which will featur,e local and state leaders as well as GRTC staff.

The first ribbon cutting will be hosted at the LaPrade Library in the Clover Dale Zone on March 11.