Rome, NY, receives state grant to support largest transportation upgrade in two decades

The city of Rome, N.Y., is set to receive the largest upgrade to its public transit system in 20 years due to a $1 million investment from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Innovative Mobility Initiative originally announced in her 2023 State of the State Address. The Central New York Regional Transportation Authority (Centro) has implemented newly redesigned bus routes that increase frequency and efficiency for riders. Centro has also initiated mobility on-demand or microtransit services to provide residents with additional transit options and more flexible service.

“Public transit that is safe, accessible and affordable will help grow our economy, protect our environment and improve quality of life,” Gov. Hochul said. “The improvements in Rome are part of our commitment to modernizing our transportation systems across New York to give riders more options and better service, which helps our local communities prosper.”

The Innovative Mobility Initiative is providing $10 million in funds to non-Metropolitan Transportation Authority transit authorities to expand service offerings and support riders who face barriers to accessing traditional transit by funding the creation of new transit alternatives or technological products. Centro’s redesigned service for Rome came after extensive studies of the existing service structure and engagement with riders, stakeholders and drivers to get their feedback on how best to serve the area. The resulting service enhancements maintain three fixed-routes that will increase frequency from 45 minutes to 30 minutes and continue to serve the most popular locations, including Griffiss Airpark, Rome Health Hospital and the Erie Boulevard corridor that includes retail locations and Walmart.

Additionally, a microtransit “MOVE” zone was established, creating a larger service area that now has access to public transportation. People can schedule rides for “MOVE” by phone or by downloading Centro’s “MOVE” app from the App Store or the Google Play Store, establishing an account and scheduling a ride. The app works just like other ride-sharing services. Riders can pay ahead of time on the app and see their vehicle in real-time as it approaches the pick-up location.

“We are thrilled to debut this service in Rome. MOVE will provide a convenient transportation option for more residents of the Copper City. We will be providing a larger coverage area with more buses and more bus operators to get our residents to where they need to go,” said Centro Deputy CEO Christopher Tuff.

“With the investments Gov. Hochul is making in public transit, New York State is helping to make it easier and more efficient for riders to get to work, home or the store without using a car, which also advances our nation-leading agenda to fight climate change. The enhancements being made to Centro’s bus service are a complete win-win situation, helping this large upstate transit agency better serve its customers while putting the city of Rome on a path toward a cleaner, more sustainable future,” said New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez.