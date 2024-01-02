Valley Regional Transit launches Beyond Access

Valley Regional Transit (VRT) has launched Beyond Access, a new regional service for adults aged 60 and older and people with disabilities. Beyond Access will provide no-cost, shared-ride, curb-to-curb transportation for those who qualify weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. This service covers most of Ada and Canyon, Idaho counties.

Trips for this service can be booked same day or up to seven days in advance with the VRT Booking app, online or by calling VRT Customer Service.

“We’re so excited to introduce Beyond Access to the Treasure Valley and provide a new transportation option for folks that need it,” said VRT CEO Elaine Clegg. “Beyond Access will provide a great transportation option for medical appointments, grocery trips, airport connections and more. We look forward to continuing to find better ways to connect the community and believe the Beyond Access model has great potential to grow and expand.”

VRT has been facilitating funding and services with various, small transportation providers in the region. The services have provided a patchwork of transportation options with different service areas and times. The service unifies transportation services currently provided by SHIP, Harvest Transit, Star Senior Center, Metro Community Services and Eagle Senior Transportation Service into a single, easy-to-use, regional service.

Beyond Access will offer services on more days of the week and times of day than previous services, as well as a broader service area that allows trips between cities and rural areas in both counties, which was not previously a consistent option. Beyond Access will greatly expand travel destinations for many people.

Beyond Access is a shared ride service, which means multiple passengers may share the same vehicle, as VRT’s booking system works to find the most efficient route to complete trips. Drivers will pick up and drop off passengers directly in front of their origin and destination within the service area.