CCTA and Tri Delta Transit partnering with East County Connection Partners on East Contra Costa County DPMT Project

The Contra Costa Transportation Authority (CCTA) and Tri Delta Transit have marked another milestone in the East Contra Costa County Dynamic Personal Micro Transit (DPMT) Project. CCTA and Tri Delta Transit have partnered with East County Connection Partners, LLC (ECCP), an agency made up of transportation innovators Glydways and Plenary Americas; and lead construction contractor Flatiron.

The DPMT Project is a multi-city, on-demand transit option designed to meet the diverse mobility needs of the 347,896 residents who live in Eastern Contra Costa County. ECCP will help establish a safe, on-demand, single-party, transportation system with its zero-emission, autonomous, four-person Glydcars.

The electric vehicles travel in narrow, dedicated elevated or at-grade guideways, making more efficient use of space, substantially cutting operational costs, and providing a sustainable option that aligns with local, regional and state emission reduction goals. The Glydcars are designed with convenience in mind, with enough space for passengers to easily travel with their luggage or bikes. The vehicles are also fully compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and provide enough room to comfortably fit a wheelchair.

The new, fare-based transit solution will help enhance transit accessibility in East County by improving connections to existing options such as Bay Area Paid Transit and local bus services. When the project is successfully completed, the transport will help to alleviate the increasing congestion on State Route 4 (SR-4) and major arterials in East County.

In Spring 2021, the cities of Antioch, Brentwood, Oakley and Pittsburg, Calif., completed the East County DPMT Feasibility Study to support a potential micro-transit deployment with autonomous vehicles (AVs) in East Contra Costa County. Subsequently, the CCTA and Tri Delta Transit partnered to evaluate the potential deployment of the East County DPMT project.

ECCP specializes in on-demand public transportation systems. CCTA in partnership with Tri Delta Transit, selected ECCP for the DPMT project after a comprehensive evaluation process. CCTA, Tri Delta Transit and ECCP will work together to deliver an initial viable segment of the larger project through a unique public-private partnership (P3).

“We’re very excited about this project and believe it will significantly improve the quality of life in our community,” said CCTA Board Chair Federal Glover. “It’s a bold step towards a more sustainable and accessible future for Contra Costa.”

To actualize that future, CCTA and Tri Delta Transit determined last year that engaging a private sector partner to collaborate with would be the most beneficial strategy. The P3 approach has proven to be a highly efficient agreement, allowing for smoother delivery and deployment of transportation projects. P3s unlock the ability to quickly mobilize the resources required for state-of-the-art, effective, and sustainable transportation solutions, such as the DPMT project.

“This partnership is a significant milestone for us,” said Tri Delta Transit Board Chair Lamar Thorpe. “By working with ECCP, we can leverage their expertise in innovative transportation technologies to better serve East County residents.”

The partners will also collaborate to pursue funding for implementation of the initial segment.

More information about the DPMT project is available at CCTA's website.