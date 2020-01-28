Total Transit Enterprises selected to operate Sabino Canyon Crawlers

The zero-emission vehicles provide transportation to Sabino Canon Recreation Area guests.

National Express Transit Corporation
Jan 28th, 2020
Sabino
Total Transit Enterprises

Total Transit Enterprises has been selected to operate the Sabino Canyon Crawlers, a zero-emission electric fleet that provide transportation to the guests of the Sabino Canon Recreation Area.

Owned by the Regional Partnering Center in partnership with Tucson Electric Power and the U.S. Forest Service, the Sabino Canyon Crawlers comfortably seat up to 60 guests. Additionally, each shuttle is wheelchair accessible – accommodating up to two wheelchairs per trip and reaches a maximum speed of 15 miles per hour to help ensure passenger safety.

“We are proud of our partnership with the Regional Partnering Center (RPC) and thrilled with the opportunity to provide canyon visitors and local residents transportation along the one-hour round trip route,” said Reno Navarette, vice president and general manager of Total Transit Enterprises. “We remain committed to providing safe and reliable transportation, and the overall best passenger experience.”

Designed to enhance the area’s natural and cultural resources, all shuttles are equipped with an automated narration system describing the canyon’s cultural history in English and Spanish, as well as its diverse plant and animal life. National Express Transit says it has an on-going commitment to using electric, zero-emission vehicles to protect and preserve resources. 

