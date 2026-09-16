NJ: SJ Connects to expand free shuttle service into Burlington County next week

SJ Connects, the South Jersey Transportation Authority’s regional transportation initiative, is set to expand services into Burlington County starting Sept. 21.

The Burlington County route will travel between the Pennsauken Transit Center and Twosome Drive at Church Street in Moorestown, with a total of 11 stops on the route.

The program is designed to provide greater mobility and connect South Jersey residents with employment centers, health care facilities, educational institutions, retail destinations and other essential services.

On Monday, local, county and state leaders joined the South Jersey Transportation Authority, Chamber of Commerce Southern New Jersey, and regional business and health care leaders for a ride-along on the new shuttle route.

"This is exactly what SJ Connects was designed to do: connect people to the places they need to go," Stephen Dougherty, executive director of the SJTA, said in a statement. "Adding Burlington County to the SJ Connects network expands the reach of this service and gives residents another transportation option to get to work, access health care, pursue an education and take care of everyday needs. Our focus now is making sure people know about the service and that we make this pilot a success."

Shore Medical Center raises concerns after being left off free shuttle routes

A fare-free shuttle program set to launch in August will provide residents with transportation to local hospitals, and Shore Medical Center says its patients want it on the route.

Launched in June, SJ Connects is a network of a dozen shuttle buses that operates in seven counties, giving riders free transportation to and from hospitals, schools, job centers and NJ Transit transportation hubs. The program aims to address a longstanding grievance from South Jersey residents and their elected representatives that their part of the state lags the rest of New Jersey when it comes to public transportation options.

The $5 million shuttle pilot program will use money raised from an increase in the state's Corporation Business Tax under former Gov. Phil Murphy, who got South Jersey legislators to agree to it with the promise that their part of the state would benefit as well.

The pilot program will be evaluated over the next 18 to 24 months to see how well it works, how many people use it and whether it is worth making permanent, officials said.

"This is a great example of what can happen when government, business, health care and community leaders work together around a common goal," said Christina Renna, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce Southern New Jersey. "Transportation is directly connected to economic opportunity. When people can more easily reach a job, a health care provider or an educational institution, the entire region benefits."

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