TX: Microtransit is expanding across North Texas. Here's how it works

Public transportation is changing in North Texas.

In May, Highland Park voted to exit DART and launched its own on-demand transit service and Frisco launched its first public transit. Irving rolled out a circulator route to better connect Las Colinas commuters in July.

The growing network of microtransit services reflects a shift in how local governments are addressing transit challenges. Getting to a train station isn't always the hardest part of the commute; sometimes it's the last mile between the station and the final destination that forces North Texans to turn around.

Here's what to know about the growing microtransit system in Dallas-Fort Worth.

What is a microtransit?

A microtransit, or a publicly-funded transit service, is designed to serve areas without, or with minimal, public transportation options. Created using both public transportation and ridehailing models, the on-demand service allows users to request trips to specific locations within the city's designated transit areas.

The service uses smaller vehicles such as vans or minibuses to transport riders. Oftentimes, the service groups riders traveling in the same direction or to the same location together, making multiple stops before arriving at the final destination similar to taking the bus.

"Across North Texas, there are denser urban areas where large numbers of residents with similar travel needs can be efficiently served by fixed-route trains or bus lines," said Michael Vaccarino, chief revenue officer for Via Transportation, a technology company providing operational software for transit networks. "The role of microtransit is not to replace these efficient fixed-route services, but to complement them with first- and last-mile connections, and to provide an effective transit solution in lower-density areas that cannot be efficiently served by buses or trains."

Most microtransit services operate within designated service zones and connect commuters to other forms of public transportation.

Which North Texas cities offer microtransit services?

Addison, Arlington, Frisco, Highland Park, Irving and Plano directly fund their own microtransit services. These fleets contract with either Via Transportation or the Denton County Transit Authority to operate their services.

In both Highland Park and Arlington, fully on-demand service is available to any rider. However, Plano's and Addison's systems focus on eligible riders such as senior citizens. The microtransit in Irving is a fixed-route circulator, meaning the vans do not deviate from an established path — most similar to a traditional bus route but on a smaller scale.

Although many North Texas cities have some form of public transportation, like bus routes or the light rail, those without rely on microtransits as the solution to keeping their residents connected. This bridges the gap between the station or bus stop and places such as office spaces, doctors offices, entertainment districts, apartment buildings and neighborhoods.

"The economic case for investment in public transportation is becoming increasingly clear..." Vaccarino said. "We believe that as the region continues to grow, microtransit will serve a vital role in enabling and sustaining that growth."

Why are cities investing in this now?

Several North Texas cities introduced microtransit services this year in hopes of addressing transportation access problems: either serving as a supplement to bus routes and light rail or as a replacement for underused routes.

"Lower-income neighborhoods are often highly dependent on public transit to ensure their residents can access jobs, grocery stores, education opportunities and health care," Vaccarino said. "Microtransit can be a lifeline for these communities, and we often see lower-income neighborhoods become rapid adopters of microtransit solutions."

Traditional bus routes require large vehicles running on fixed schedules, which can be costly for cities, especially if only a handful of people use the service on a daily basis. Microtransit allows the transit agencies to dispatch vehicles as needed, making service more efficient in neighborhoods with low ridership.

Microtransit differs from other services such as rideshare apps like Uber and Lyft because it is often funded by the city. As opposed to independent trips that can be affected by dynamic pricing, microtransit offers residents low, fixed rates for rides within the service's boundaries.

How do I book a ride?

Each city has its own microtransit app users should download.

Once the app is downloaded, the service will prompt users to create an account and add a payment method. Riders then enter their origin and desired destination. The app will provide a pick-up and an estimated time of arrival. Trips are booked and paid for using the app, but riders can also call their designated city's microtransit service number if needed.

Each app provides real-time updates on the driver's location and expected arrival. Microtransit users should expect to share their ride with others traveling in the same direction. Each city's app can be found on their website's transportation page.

Riders do not need to book anything for Irving's microtransit. Instead, check the service schedule to get real-time information using the Citymapper app.

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