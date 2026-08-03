WeDriveU launches operations for Concord Kannapolis Area Transit

WeDriveU has launched operations for Concord Kannapolis Area Transit (Rider Transit). Located near Charlotte, the program expands WeDriveU’s footprint with its seventh contract in North Carolina.

Rider Transit supports fixed-route and paratransit connections across the cities of Concord and Kannapolis in Cabarrus County, N.C., plus express service to Charlotte, Charlotte Motor Speedway, JW Clay Lynx Light Rail Station and other stops in Mecklenburg County, N.C. WeDriveU will oversee operations, program management, staffing, dispatching, community engagement and maintenance for a fleet of hybrid buses and transit vans at its new customer service center in Concord, N.C.

“We are pleased to partner with Concord Kannapolis Area Transit in delivering a new era of transit for the region,” said WeDriveU Chief Commercial Officer Tim Wayland. “The contract award reflects our commitment to long-term, exceptional operational performance and customer service.”

In June, the cities of Kannapolis and Concord reached an agreement that will maintain the current CK Rider routes and stops over the next year, according to The Charlotte Observer, which notes the service operates seven days per week and has an annual ridership of around 400,000 residents.

“We were looking for a partner that could provide the highest level of service and guide 400,000 annual riders to their destinations safely and reliably,” said Concord Transit Director at North Carolina Public Transportation Association President L.J. Weslowski. “WeDriveU was the ideal partner to support our full range of stops and services seven days a week, and help us with our goal of continuous improvement, based on their demonstrated operations, maintenance and customer service expertise and proven best practices.”