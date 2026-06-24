OCTA Board approves five-year extension with 32 Orange County cities for Senior Mobility Program

The Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) Board of Directors have approved the latest five-year extension of agreements with 32 Orange County, Calif., cities and three nonprofit organizations that provide transportation services for older adults through OCTA’s Senior Mobility Program.

Funded through Measure M, Orange County’s half-cent sales tax for transportation improvements, the Senior Mobility Program helps older adults maintain their independence and quality of life by providing transportation options tailored to their needs.

Through the program, participating cities and nonprofit agencies offer rides to medical appointments, grocery stores, senior centers and social and recreational activities, among other destinations.

“The Senior Mobility Program is a lifeline for many older adults across Orange County,” said OCTA Chair Jamey M. Federico. “By continuing these partnerships, OCTA is helping ensure seniors can get to medical appointments, stay connected with family and friends, access employment opportunities and remain active members of their communities. This essential Measure M-funded program reflects our commitment to improving the lives of Orange County residents of all ages.”

OCTA says the board action authorizes the agency to extend cooperative agreements with participating agencies through June 30, 2031.

According to the agency, the Senior Mobility Program is one of several transportation programs funded through Measure M that supports the mobility needs of Orange County residents. Under the city-based program model, OCTA distributes funding to participating cities based on their population of residents age 60 and older. Cities use those funds, along with a required local funding match, to operate transportation services designed specifically for seniors.

The three nonprofit organizations, Abrazar Inc., the Korean American Senior Association of Orange County and Southland Integrated Services, Inc., provide transportation across multiple jurisdictions, helping fill service gaps where transportation options may otherwise be limited. OCTA says the three nonprofit agencies provided nearly 12,500 trips during fiscal year 2024-25 and continue to see growing demand for their services. In all, the Senior Mobility Program provided more than 286,000 trips during that same period and has provided nearly 3.5 million trips across Orange County since it began.