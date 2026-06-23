Spokane Transit Authority partners with Direct Medical Transportation for new mobility on-demand pilot

The Spokane Transit Authority (STA) Board of Directors has awarded a contract to Direct Medical Transportation, Inc. to operate STA’s new mobility-on-demand (MOD) pilot program, known as STA Link.

The agency says the service is now cleared to launch this fall, with the first two of six pilots serving the Latah Valley and north Spokane Valley, Wash., areas. The agency says additional service areas are planned for implementation in future years.

STA Link is an on-demand transportation service designed to expand transit coverage in areas currently underserved by regular bus service due to geographic or infrastructure constraints. Rather than following a set schedule and route, STA Link riders can request trips in real time through a mobile app, website or call center and are matched into shared rides of one to five passengers. STA Link will provide curbside pickup that connects riders to STA’s broader bus network as well as curb-to-curb travel within designated zones. Fares are expected to mirror STA’s standard bus fare.

“As part of STA’s 10-year strategic plan, Connect 2035, STA Link supports the plan’s goal of elevating the customer experience,” said STA CEO Karl Otterstrom. “For riders, STA Link means access to transit in neighborhoods that are not easily served by traditional bus routes, allowing more people to reach jobs, appointments and activities by transit.”

STA Link will include six different pilots across five geographic zones. North Spokane Valley and Latah Valley are the first two zones scheduled to launch this fall. Other geographic zones include portions of Liberty Lake, West Plains and Northeast Spokane, Wash., including the township of Mead, Wash. The sixth pilot is an overlay of the five zones, providing an accessible van for individuals with disabilities or seniors who need extra assistance due to mobility issues. Under the contract agreement, STA will pay a flat hourly rate to Direct Medical Transportation for service.

“STA Link is an important project that will help inform our long-term planning in the years ahead,” said STA Chief Planning and Development Officer Emily Poole. “The STA Link pilot program will provide STA with performance data to inform future decisions about expanding the service and how it will fit into STA’s long-range service model.”

In a separate action, the STA Board awarded a contract to Spare to provide software solutions for routing, scheduling and dispatching STA Link and STA’s existing paratransit service.

“This is an exciting time for STA as the agency prepares to launch a new mode of service to help support mobility access in our region while also improving the booking process for paratransit customers,” said STA Board Chair and Medical Lake Councilmember Lance Speirs. “These pilots are an important component of the Connect 2035 plan and will help more people take advantage of transit.”

“The residents of north Spokane Valley will greatly benefit from STA Link,” said STA Board Member and Spokane Valley Councilmember Pam Haley. “STA continues to make investments in service for Spokane Valley that help our commuters connect to other parts of the region. This is a significant next step for transit in the region.”

More information about STA Link will be shared ahead of the program launch this fall. More information and launch dates for the additional pilots can be found on the Connect 2035 website.