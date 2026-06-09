NJ: Taking an Uber to the World Cup? You’ll still need to walk 1.3 miles to get to the game.

Soccer fans planning to rely on Uber for transportation to World Cup matches at MetLife Stadium this summer should prepare for a longer journey than expected — on foot.

Due to restricted vehicle access on stadium grounds, rideshare drop-offs and pick-ups will be relocated off-site at Meadowlands Racing and Entertainment, approximately 1.3 miles from the stadium entrances.

Event organizers say a designated walking path will connect the drop-off area to the stadium gates, but the added distance could pose a challenge for some attendees.

The change is expected to impact thousands of fans traveling to matches at MetLife Stadium, one of the primary venues for the tournament.

While the off-site system is designed to help manage traffic congestion and improve safety near the stadium, it requires visitors to account for additional travel time on foot.

In addition to the longer walk, Uber riders should expect higher costs and longer wait times. Officials warn that fares are likely to surge both before and after matches as demand spikes and vehicle access remains limited.

For those looking to avoid the trek, Uber Shuttle service is expected to be available.

However, seats on the shuttle will be limited on match days.

“While public transportation will remain the primary way fans travel to and from matches, Uber’s support will help provide an additional transportation option for visitors while enhancing the fan experience across our region,” said Alex Lasry, CEO of the FIFA World Cup 26 New York New Jersey Host Committee, in a press release.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off at MetLife Stadium June 13 with Brazil facing Morocco.

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