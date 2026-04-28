OH: New transfer hub to help microtransit riders travel between Lorain, Elyria zones

A new transfer hub for Lorain County’s on-demand microtransit service is now connecting riders between Lorain and Elyria.

The hub was announced during Friday’s meeting of the Lorain County Commissioners. Deputy Administrator Karen Perkins said the hub, located at the Ohio Means Jobs Lorain County facility on North Ridge Road, will serve as a central transfer point for riders using ViaLC.

The service, which launched in July 2024, currently operates in two separate zones — the cities of Lorain and Elyria — but has lacked a direct connection between them.

Under the new system, riders traveling between the two cities will book a trip to the Ohio Means Jobs location, where they can transfer to another vehicle to complete their journey.

“This is a pretty big announcement,” Perkins told commissioners. “We’ve talked about it for almost two years now, trying to come up with a way to transfer from those two zones.”

The hub is being launched as a pilot program, with county officials planning to evaluate its performance over the next 60 days. If successful, additional transfer hubs could be added throughout the county.

Commissioner Marty Gallagher asked whether riders would have access to shelter at the transfer site. Perkins said an existing shelter is already in place at the facility to protect riders from weather conditions.

ViaLC allows users to book shared, on-demand rides through a mobile app, offering an alternative to traditional fixed-route public transit. County officials have promoted the service as a way to better connect residents to jobs, medical care and other essential services, particularly in areas with limited transportation options.

The microtransit system has seen steady growth since its launch. County leaders said last month that ViaLC was nearing 150,000 completed rides, with usage expected to increase further.

A $2.7 million federal grant awarded in December is expected to support expansion of the service later this year, including extended operating hours to better serve workers traveling outside standard business times.

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