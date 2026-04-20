CO: Erie Bee microtransit service to launch April 21

Erie residents will soon have a new way to get around town without a car.

Erie Bee, a new on-demand microtransit service, is set to launch April 21. The service will operate as a form of public transit "with the flexibility of a rideshare service," according to the town, functioning similarly to ride-hailing apps such as Uber and Lyft.

The service is free and available to everyone, though riders must be 13 or older to ride alone.

Users can schedule free rides up to seven days in advance through the Erie Bee smartphone app or by calling 720-303-9511. Scheduling opened Tuesday.

The mobile app is available to download online at www.erieco.gov/ErieBee, where a map of the service area and information about the service is also available.

Erie Bee is funded through a grant from the Denver Regional Council of Governments, according to the town. The service will be managed in partnership with Via Mobility Services.

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