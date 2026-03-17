WA: Redmond launches on-demand electric ride service to light rail stations

Public transportation is expanding in Redmond.

The city launched a free, on-demand, all-electric ride share service last week that can shuttle travelers to and from light rail stations and other locations.

RedLink shuttle buses will operate in downtown Redmond, southeast Redmond and Education Hill, the city said. The city said the pilot program — expected to run through June 2027 — will provide a carless alternative to run errands and visit local businesses as well.

Bellevue has had a similar service with BellHop, which serves a 6-mile perimeter around downtown Bellevue.

Riders can request a free ride after downloading the Circuit app, the city said. The app may direct riders to a nearby location for faster pickups, and riders may be sharing the shuttle with other passengers heading in the same direction.

Service is available seven days a week, starting at 7 a.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. on weekends. Shuttles will run until 7 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and 9 p.m.,Fridays and Saturdays.

“With RedLink’s service officially launching today, and the Crosslake Connection to Seattle opening later this month, we are improving connectivity to our neighborhoods, jobs, and vital businesses, Mayor Angela Birney said in a news release.

Sound Transit light rail service between South Bellevue and Chinatown International District/ Chinatown stations, with new stops at Mercer Island and Judkins Park, will start March 28. The 7.4-mile trip along the former Interstate 90 express lanes will take about 13 minutes.

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