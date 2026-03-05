Hillsborough Transit Authority introduces new SUVs for its HARTPlus paratransit service

The Hillsborough Transit Authority (HART) debuted the first of 36 new HARTPlus SUVs entering revenue service for the agency’s paratransit service. HART says that the new HARTPlus SUVs—2025 Ford Interceptor Utility models—represent a step toward modernizing mobility and enhancing service for paratransit riders throughout Hillsborough County, Fla.

HARTPlus is the agency’s door-to-door, shared-ride paratransit service for individuals with disabilities in Hillsborough County. HART says the new SUVs are designed to improve service delivery and accessibility for customers who depend on HARTPlus. Key benefits include:

Greater flexibility in navigating neighborhood streets and medical campuses.

Improved response times and service efficiency through greater fleet availability and lower operating costs.

Enhanced passenger comfort, including an easy-to-remove seat cover to accommodate service animals.

Modern safety technology and real-time connectivity.

The agency notes that each SUV hosts onboard technology to strengthen safety, communication and operational awareness. Vehicles are equipped with multiple internet-connected cameras, including an AngelTrax Vulcan dual-windshield camera with integrated artificial intelligence safety capabilities and a 14-channel mobile DVR system to enhance incident visibility and protect both riders and operators.

HART says these enhancements integrate seamlessly with existing computer-aided dispatch/automatic vehicle location systems, giving dispatchers real-time visibility into operations while supporting operators in safe driving.

The new SUVs will primarily serve HARTPlus customers who do not require mobility devices, allowing for more efficient and flexible trip scheduling.

The agency notes that additional HARTPlus SUVs are expected to enter service in the coming months.