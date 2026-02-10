City of Amarillo to launch voucher-based transportation pilot

The city of Amarillo, Texas, is launching the Amarillo Rideshare Voucher Pilot Program in partnership with Amarillo City Transit (ACT) and the Panhandle Regional Planning Commission. The program is a voucher-based transportation pilot program that provides curb-to-curb rides within city limits for non-emergency needs such as medical appointments, pharmacy visits, grocery shopping, employment-related trips and access to social services.

The six-month program begins Feb. 16. Riders pay $1 per trip.

“Amarillo City Transit welcomes this opportunity to provide needed transportation in Amarillo,” said ACT Director Chris Quigley. “This is really a unique and beneficial program that helps serve the community in many ways.”

To participate in the program, residents must complete an eligibility intake and screening process by calling ACT. The ACT staff will review eligibility and enroll approved participants. Approved riders may schedule trips using subsidized vouchers. All rides must be scheduled at least 24 hours in advance.

The city notes residents may also receive in-person assistance by visiting the Amarillo Multimodal Transfer Station. Participants may have six subsidized trips per person per week for non-emergency purposes. Other essential trips may be approved on a case-by-case basis. Service is available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Eligibility requirements for Amarillo residents are age 65 and older, individuals with disabilities, clients referred by medical providers, social service agencies and/or workforce centers and women with dependent children, referred through Region 16’s Head Start Program.