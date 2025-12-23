PA: CATA seeks vanpool commuters

A new vanpooling service from Crawford Area Transportation Authority is seeking commuters looking for convenient, affordable, and more sustainable transportation options.

The service, a partnership with Commute with Enterprise, allows workers to join together to use vehicles provided by Enterprise to get to and from their Crawford County job places. Announced last month, the program also comes with subsidies of up to $600 per van thanks to the Federal Highway Administration.

“Vanpooling is a game-changer for rural communities,” CATA Executive Director Tim Geibel said. “It provides reliable, affordable transportation for employees who don’t have access to a personal vehicle, helping them get to work consistently and on time. By sharing the ride, workers save money, reduce stress, and build connections with their coworkers — all while employers benefit from improved attendance and a broader, more dependable workforce. Vanpooling isn’t just a ride to work; it’s a pathway to opportunity, stability and stronger rural communities.”

Participants can choose an available qualifying vanpool vehicle from a selection of Commute with Enterprise makes and models, including crossovers, SUVs, minivans and large passenger vans. Each vanpool rider pays a portion of the total cost, which covers all expenses such as gas, insurance, maintenance and repairs. Commute with Enterprise also provides 24-hour roadside assistance when needed.

“Vanpooling gives commuters time back in their day and helps them save on transportation costs,” said Sirus Karimi, vice president of Commute with Enterprise. “We work closely with our partner employers and public transit agencies to offer convenient vanpool programs that support more sustainable commuting, help fill transit service gaps, and reduce congestion while helping commuters and employers offer a competitive benefit that can attract and retain talent.”

More information: Commuters that are employed in Crawford or Venango Counties as well as employers located in those counties interested in joining the program, can visit catabus.org/vanpool-program.

