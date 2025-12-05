CA: Waymo, Uber and Lyft could expand operations on Market Street despite pushback from public transit advocates

Waymo, Uber and Lyft could potentially expand operations to 24 hours a day along downtown San Francisco's Market Street following a hearing by the city's transit board Tuesday — despite criticism from public transit advocates.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency said the three ride-hailing operators can continue a pilot program in seven pick-up zones between 5th and 8th streets as the city collects more data. Time limitations restricting operations to certain hours could be removed as soon as Dec. 15, following a future transit board vote. Subsequent months of additional city data collection would inform a final policy plan.

In 2019, the city restricted private cars in the downtown stretch of Market Street, in hopes of improving biker and pedestrian safety, along with boosting public transit speeds. Commercial vehicles, including taxis, are still allowed on the street.

In August, Waymo's self-driving vehicles and black cars from Uber and Lyft were allowed to start operating on Market Street under a directive from Mayor Daniel Lurie. The controversial change was criticized by transit, bike and pedestrian advocates, who also spoke out against its operations on Tuesday.

Transit agency staff said Tuesday that typical public transit speeds in the downtown Market Street corridor have been "virtually the same" when comparing October to July. Waymo, Uber and Lyft cars have not been involved in any collisions causing injury in September or October, based on preliminary data.

But Christopher White, executive director of the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition, said Tuesday that allowing the ride-hailing services was an "ill-conceived experiment" and that it was encouraging private cars to "encroach" on Market Street.

"We have consistently heard about and witnessed more private vehicles illegally driving on Market Street since the experiment began. And who can blame them, when to all appearances, Market Street is back open to cars?" he said.

Multiple transit board members acknowledged the criticism and said it was a "difficult" situation, calling for more data gathering before the final policy is set.

In contrast, some local merchants, restaurants and business groups are calling for a bigger change: allowing all private cars back onto Market in hopes of lifting the economy. SFMTA has not proposed any such change.

"While we strongly support transit and pedestrian safety, the exclusion of private vehicles has decimated the economic vitality and accessibility of the Mid-Market corridor," said Marlo Sandler, a project manager at Mid-Market Community Benefit District, on Tuesday.

Marlo said the goals for Market Street have changed given massive challenges to business since the pandemic.

"We understand the primary goals of the ban were to improve transit speeds and pedestrian safety. There are fewer transit riders, fewer pedestrians, fewer businesses, and the economic health of our city's most prominent corridor is at its lowest ever," she said.

Waymo said it would continue working with the city as the program continues.

"We look forward to the next phase of operations on Market Street and making parts of San Francisco more accessible to residents and visitors alike. We appreciate the continued collaboration with Mayor Lurie's administration," said Nicole Gavel, Waymo's head of business development and strategic partnerships, in a statement.

