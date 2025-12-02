NC: McDowell Express transit system adds second van, allowing for more on-demand rides

McDowell County Transit is expanding its on-demand public transit system, McDowell Express.

Following the success of the program’s first van, a second van was added to the fleet starting Monday, Dec. 1, according to a news release. The services allows people to request rides through an app in Marion. The service area will remain unchanged, continuing to operate within a seven-mile radius of Main Street in Marion.

Have you used McDowell Express?

Since launching, McDowell Express became a popular option for residents seeking reliable, flexible transportation, according to the release. This has led to some riders experiencing declined requests during peak times. The expansion will help reduce the number of declined trips and ensure more residents can access jobs, medical appointments, shopping, and other essential destinations in a timely manner.

“We’re excited to continue improving transit access for the people of McDowell County,” said Transit Director Jason Hollifield. “This growth reflects our commitment to meeting community needs and supporting mobility for all residents.”

The hours of operation will remain the same: Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on accessing and using the app visit leads.tripmastersoftware.com/express-microtransit or call 828-559-0744.

“McDowell County thanks the community for its continued support as it works to enhance local transportation options,” reads the news release.

