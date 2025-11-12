Lyft partners will Curb to integrate licensed taxi drivers into rideshare platform

Lyft, in partnership with Curb, announced an integration for Lyft riders with Curb’s network of licensed taxi drivers through a connection with the Curb Flow platform. Curb Flow, already live in Los Angeles, will introduce its first partnership with Lyft in the city later this month, followed by the addition of new cities in the future.

This partnership furthers Lyft's taxi onboarding pilot in St. Louis and represents another step in optimizing the rideshare marketplace for faster pickups. By connecting Curb taxi drivers to Lyft’s network of 50 million annual riders, the partnership provides drivers with more trip offers and increased time on the road.

“Our partnership with Curb will create a better experience for Lyft riders. By adding drivers on Curb to the platform, wait times will shrink and riders will get to where they are going faster,” said Lyft Driver Experience Executive Vice President Jeremy Bird. "We are also now welcoming a new community of drivers from the Curb platform who we look forward to serving alongside the amazing community of drivers already on the Lyft platform.”

Both Lyft riders and drivers using Curb will still receive the same experience they expect, with the integration ensuring that nearly all app features remain consistent, even when taking a licensed taxi. The marketplaces are combined automatically in enabled markets, requiring no additional setup to tap into the more expansive network and keeping the ride experience aligned across platforms.

“We believe that licensed taxis should be a central part of the modern ride hailing experience,” said Curb Mobile Business Unit Vice President Dorel Tamam. “By adding more partners within the Curb Flow network, including Lyft, we’re creating additional potential for drivers to earn while helping riders access reliable, professional transportation through the apps they already trust.”

Curb Flow unifies requests from app bookings, fleet dispatches and street hails into a single streamlined platform, helping drivers connect with passengers faster while improving connection and access to licensed taxis. With Lyft now integrated, riders can receive a taxi directly in the Lyft app, while drivers receive additional trip offers through their existing in-vehicle systems.

Riders stretching across systems will still maintain Lyft and Curb’s commitment to upfront pricing. Riders will be provided with clear, predictable fares and drivers with full transparency.