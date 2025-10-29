Cincinnati MetroNow!, ABQ Ride Connect expand microtransit service zones

Multiple transit agencies have completed expansions to their microtransit programs, offering larger service zones to support more riders.

Cincinnati MetroNow! Blue Ash/Montgomery Zone expansion reaches completion

Cincinnati MetroNow! has completed the Blue Ash/Montgomery Zone expansion to its on-demand transit network, linking additional neighborhoods in northeast Hamilton County, Ohio, to Cincinnati Metro’s system. Beyond Blue Ash and Montgomery, the zone also extends into Deer Park, Silverton, Kenwood and Madeira, improving residents’ and workers’ connections to jobs, shops, schools and services within the area.

“MetroNow! has truly transformed how people move around Hamilton County,” said Cincinnati Metro CEO and General Manager Andy Aiello. “Since launching in May 2023, MetroNow! has provided more than 200k trips, showing just how much demand there is for flexible, affordable transit options. This expansion allows us to connect even more neighborhoods and continue building on that success.”

MetroNow! operates in the Springdale/Sharonville, Northgate/Mt. Healthy and Forest Park/Pleasant Run communities, offering on-demand transit alternatives likened to popular ridesharing services. Riders can book trips within defined zones through the MetroNow! mobile app or by calling the booking line, with each trip costing riders $2.50. The service operates seven days a week with transit available Monday through Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and weekends from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

“This expansion of Metro’s on-demand service into the Blue Ash/Montgomery Zone represents a meaningful stride in connecting more people to their jobs and everyday needs,” said Hamilton County Commission President Denise Driehaus. “We’re proud to help make transit more flexible, reliable and accessible across our community.”

The agency says the expansion furthers its commitment to improving mobility and access across Hamilton County. The Blue Ash/Montgomery Zone is now the fourth MetroNow! service area, joining Springdale/Sharonville, Northgate/Mt. Healthy and Forest Park/Pleasant Run zones. MetroNow! utilizes shuttle-style vehicles to provide its on-demand service, offering travel within each zone and connections to its fixed-route network.

ABQ Ride Connect’s Rio Grande Zone expands free door-to-door microtransit service

ABQ RIDE Connect has expanded the Rio Grande Zone, connecting more Albuquerque, N.M., residents with the free door-to-door microtransit service.

ABQ RIDE Connect offers the rideshare service within two zones in the city, Rio Grande and Southwest Mesa, which has less access to the broader bus network. The service links riders to wherever they need to go within the zone, including to buses such as the BioPark ART Station. Rides can be booked through the ABQ RIDE GO! app or by calling the booking line.

Expanded Rio Grande service zone:

Montaño Road

Pan American Freeway

Candelaria Road

4th Street

I-40 Frontage Road

Rio Grande River area

Smith’s on 4th

“This expansion shows an important synergy across city departments,” said Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller. “It’s a seemingly micro change that offers big help, especially for folks at Gateway Recovery.”

In addition to connecting several neighborhoods in the Griegos area to microtransit, this expansion also connects the residents of Gateway Recovery, a city-created micro-community that can house up to 50 unsheltered community members and those experiencing substance use disorder.

“Access to reliable transportation is one of the most significant barriers faced by people transitioning from homelessness into recovery housing and self-sufficiency,” said Acting Health, Housing and Homelessness Director Ellen Braden. “We partnered closely with ABQ RIDE to bridge these gaps with transit solutions to give residents equitable access to services and employment opportunities. Housing stability and mobility go hand-in hand – one cannot succeed without the other.”

Prior to the expansion, transportation for Gateway Recovery residents was limited to a single shared van operated by organization staff. Prior to the expansion, this left a gap for residents as many faced challenges getting to work on time.

"Every little thing that makes our life easier, makes it easier to recover," said Gateway Recovery Resident Greg.