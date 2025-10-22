BC Transit, city of Kelowna renew on-demand transit services

BC Transit and the city of Kelowna, B.C., have renewed the contract with Via to provide on-demand transit services to the Crawford area. The service launched in April 2024, and BC Transit notes that ridership in the area has doubled since the service launched.

The agency notes the service has no fixed-routes or schedules, and buses are dispatched on a request basis to a designated safe pick-up location near the customer. Riders have the option to use a user-friendly app or the call center to book their rides. The agency says all requests currently begin and end within the Crawford area, which includes service to Canyon Falls Middle School, Lakeshore Center and to and from the Mission Rec Transit Exchange.

BC Transit says the service benefits riders by:

Shorter wait and travel times.

Direct trips.

Increased access to areas within and near the neighborhood that have limited transit service.

Increased service availability during off-peak times, particularly during the evenings and weekends.

“BC Transit’s decision to renew the successful Kelowna OnDemand service demonstrates a clear commitment to innovation that puts riders first,” said Via Canada General Manager Rob Bryans. “Together, we’re demonstrating how technology can make public transportation in Canada more inclusive, convenient and future-ready.”