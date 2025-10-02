IL: Connect Transit to launch new Mint Route

Connect Transit is set to launch its new Mint Route on Sunday, Oct. 5, replacing the Red Express.

The Red Express will suspend operations on Friday, Oct. 3, as the Mint Route launches.

The Mint Route will operate bus service seven days a week at 30-minute intervals, while the Red Express only operated during limited weekday hours.

Daily service will begin at 6:35 a.m. at Walmart in Normal. Its hours will be 6:35 a.m. to 9:05 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 6:35 a.m. to 6:05 p.m. on Sundays.

“This change reflects our ongoing commitment to better serve the community with more consistent and convenient transit options,” said David Braun, managing director for Connect Transit, in a news release.

The Mint Route will continue serving stops such as Fort Jesse Road at OSF PromptCare and Jacobssen Drive at Lifelong Access. Connect Transit has added stops based on high demand for the new Mint Route, including Menards on Shepard Road, Sam’s Club and Greenbriar apartments on Greenbriar Drive and Goodwill Industries on Landmark Drive.

Additional stops along the route include:

Landmark Plaza near Portillo’s and Kroger

Young Drive and College Avenue near Dairy Queen and College Hills Meat Shop

Shoppes at College Hills on Von Maur Drive

The Chateau Hotel and Conference Center on Jumer Drive

OSF Medical Group on Susan Drive

Near Meijer on Patriot Drive

The Mint Route is designed to be a continuous loop to simplify travel for riders and improve access to key retail, medical and residential areas, according to a news release from the Bloomington- Normal transportation system.

The route will restart at the Walmart in Normal after each loop.

