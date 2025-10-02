NC: New public transportation service off to strong start; McDowell Express operates 6 days a week

McDowell County’s new microtransit program, McDowell Express, is seeing strong ridership across Marion, signaling early success for the flexible on-demand public transit service.

The new service launched May 1 to better connect rural communities with jobs, health care, education and more. The program has provided more than 1,900 rides since then with steady month-over-month growth, according to a news release from the N.C. Department of Transportation.

On-demand microtransit is a form of public transportation that operates based on rider request rather than a fixed schedule, allowing for more flexible and efficient travel.

“McDowell’s microtransit success is part of the N.C. Department of Transportation’s ongoing efforts to work with local communities to improve mobility,” said state DOT’s Integrated Mobility Division (IMD) Director Brennon Fuqua. “NCDOT is committed to ensuring that local public transit options meet the needs of residents, especially in rural areas.”

The McDowell Express service operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The on-demand public transit serves residents and visitors within a seven-mile radius around downtown Marion. Residents and visitors can download the CTS Trip Portal app, request a ride in real-time and get picked up quickly. It costs $2.50 each way, per person, according to the news release.

“McDowell County Transit is extremely proud of the success of McDowell Express,” said McDowell Transit Director Jason Hollifield. “Ridership has far exceeded our expectations. We are happy to provide a new, much-needed transportation option to our citizens. We are appreciative of the support of our local government, NCDOT and the MEE NC federal grant that made it all possible.”

In 2024, NCDOT was awarded a $10.4 million discretionary federal grant to help rural transit agencies to expand public microtransit services. MEE NC supports 11, mostly rural, communities by funding software, operations and capital support for local microtransit services, according to the state DOT’s news release.

For more information about how microtransit works, visit the NCDOT webpage: www.ncdot.gov/divisions/integrated-mobility/public-transit-services/on-demand-microtransit/Pages/default.aspx.

To learn more information about McDowell Transit’s new service, visit https://leads.tripmastersoftware.com/express-microtransit/.

© 2025 The McDowell News, Marion, N.C.

Visit www.mcdowellnews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.