NE: Early ridership low, but Omaha's Metro Flex rideshare service might be catching on

Raymond Williams’ job takes him to nursing homes in all parts of the metro area, so the South Omaha resident has quickly become a fan of Metro Flex.

He uses Metro Transit’s new on-demand rideshare van service to reach nursing homes he couldn’t reach by bus. He takes it for errands, too.

“There’s a butcher shop in South Omaha we can get to now,” Williams said. “It’s a definite enhancement to the current bus system.”

Metro is hoping to attract more riders like Williams amid what has been a relatively slow rollout for Omaha’s new microtransit service.

In all, Metro Flex delivered just under 1,900 rides during the first month after its Aug. 13 launch — an average of roughly 60 a day.

On the positive side, weekly figures show use of the new service is picking up. After delivering just 200 riders during its first full week, that number had more than tripled to more than 700 by week four. That’s more than 100 riders a day.

“We are definitely seeing a gradual but steady increase in ridership every week,” said Lauren Cencic, Metro’s CEO.

Metro Flex is intended to extend public transit beyond Metro’s fixed bus routes, providing “first mile” or “last mile” service that bridges gaps between places that are a ways off of existing bus routes. That can make use of public transit a more viable option.

Metro Flex is being offered on a pilot basis in three zones: North Omaha, South Omaha and portions of West Omaha.

The backbone behind the service is the Metro Flex phone app, available in phone app markets under the name Metro Flex OMA. It allows for trip planning, real-time van tracking and payment, all in one place.

Similar to ride-sharing apps like Uber and Lyft, the rider inputs where they want to go. The app geolocates the person to make sure they are physically within one of the three available zones. It will then plan the trip and provide an estimated time for the van’s arrival.

Users within the three zones are able to schedule a ride in a van from home or work to a bus line, from a bus stop to a final destination, or directly to destinations within their zone without connecting to a bus.

Riders without a smartphone or not wanting to use the app can call Metro Transit to schedule a van pickup.

Omaha’s Sherwood Foundation and other nonprofits are funding the three-year pilot.

The low overall numbers during the first month came despite the fact the service is now free, as the normal $3 fares are being waived for an introductory period.

Metro officials said the slow start points to the need to do more advertising and outreach to raise awareness of the new service. Metro also may in the future consider expanding the service areas as a way to boost ridership.

So far, the vast number of users — 77% — have been in the North Omaha zone. Some 16% originate in west Omaha, and only 7% have come from South Omaha.

Because of the ridership trends, Via, the national microtransit operator that Metro has contracted with for the service, has shifted some of its 15 vans out of West and South Omaha and into North Omaha. At launch, five vans were assigned to each operating zone.

With little idea going in how the service would be utilized, Metro always planned to be flexible in operating the service.

The wait time for vans has averaged seven minutes, Metro says.

Metro officials say they’re not sure why the South Omaha numbers are so low — during the first month averaging just a handful of riders a day. Metro officials say the service has been promoted in Spanish as well as English.

Metro has mostly used news stories, social media and some digital advertising to promote the service, said Nicole Ebat, a spokesperson for Metro.

As Metro seeks to expand awareness, it’s reaching out to large employers, institutions and other stakeholders within the three zones and encouraging them to spread the word among their associates.

Metro Flex is part of a broader plan by Metro Transit to expand public transportation in Omaha.

Thanks in part to increased bus frequency and expanded use of a service that allows K-12 students to ride free year-round, ridership overall is up nearly 8% so far this year.

Metro Transit’s budget, passed by its board Friday, will boost available service by another 10% during 2026.

Williams said he’s been riding Omaha’s buses since he was a kid in the 1970s. While he owns a car, if possible he prefers to use public transit to get around.

Working as a recreational therapist at nursing homes, he’s found Metro Flex has indeed helped bridge gaps in the bus system. For example, he can now combine the bus and Metro Flex to reach a nursing home in west Omaha that’s too far off the bus line.

A family member who lives too far from the South Omaha library is also riding Metro Flex to get there, he said.

Williams has used the service dozens of times already, sometimes to teach relatives how to use it. He said he’s found the drivers to be courteous and knowledgeable about how the system works.

Williams hopes Metro does eventually expand the service, but he said “it’s a great start.”

“I feel fortunate there has been interest in doing this,” he said. “It’s a wonderful thing.”

