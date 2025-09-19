City of Brunswick launches Brunswick Breeze on-demand ride service

The city of Brunswick, Ga., launched Brunswick Breeze, a new, on-demand ride service designed for residents and visitors to get around the city without their own personal vehicle.

Able to be hailed from the Brunswick Breeze app, riders can book a shared trip in a van and get picked up near their current location. The city says the service is designed with flexibility, affordability and accessibility in mind. Brunswick Breeze will be operated in partnership with Via Transportation.

Standard local rides cost $3 per trip, with reduced fares available for students, seniors, low-income residents and members of the military. Trips between the city and the Brunswick Golden Isles Airport cost $12. As the service launches, all rides will be free through Nov. 16.

Brunswick Breeze operates on the following schedule:

Monday–Thursday: 6:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Friday–Saturday: 6:00 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Sunday: 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

The program soft launched on Sept. 16 and will be followed by a community showcase at First Friday on Oct. 3 at the intersection of Newcastle Street and Gloucester Street, where community members can get a look at the vehicles and learn about the program.

How to ride with Brunswick Breeze