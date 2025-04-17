PA: Commute PA raffling $100 gift cards in honor of Earth Day

Commute PA is celebrating Earth Day with a $100 gift card raffle for travelers who choose shared transit options.

Options like carpooling, vanpooling, using public transportation, biking, walking, telecommuting and even working a compressed work week schedule are crucial in reducing traffic bottlenecks, lowering commuter stress and relieving a burdened infrastructure, Commute PA said in a release.

“Earth Day serves as an important reminder that we all have an opportunity to do our part and help take cars off the road,” said Matthew Boyer, Commute PA executive director.

Commute PA offers a free app with resources to help people explore commuting alternatives, including carpooling services, public transit information, and route planning tools for bike and walking trips.

In honor of Earth Day, the nonprofit is holding a special promotion: Commuters who live or work within Commute PA’s area who record non-drive-alone trips in their Commute PA account during April will be automatically entered to win one of three $100 Tango gift cards.

To enter into the raffle, commuters must record four non-drive-alone trips in their Commute PA account.

For more information or to create a Commute PA account, visit the Commute PA website at commutepa.org.

