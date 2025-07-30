CDTA piloting CDPHP Cycle membership program with Albany Housing Authority

The Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) is partnering with the nonprofit health plan CDPHP to launch a pilot program with Albany Housing Authority to provide better access to CDPHP Cycle! The pilot will begin with one Albany Housing Authority development with the goal of expanding to more locations.

“We’re excited to be able to provide an affordable, healthy mobility option to more of the community in the Capital Region,” said CDTA CEO Frank Annicaro. “When we ensure equal access to mobility options, it connects more people to opportunity. Thank you to CDPHP and the Albany Housing Authority for committing to this pilot program.”

Residents of Capital Woods Homes on Lark Drive in the city of Albany, N.Y., will have access to CDPHP Cycle! memberships at a reduced cost. Residents can sign up for the exclusive membership by notifying the Albany Housing Authority Resource Center of their interest by calling or emailing. They will be asked to show proof of residency.

A monthly membership will cost $4, which is reduced from the regular $15. Residents will also have access to 30 free minutes of e-bike riding per day and 60 minutes of free pedal bike riding. The CDPHP Cycle! team will be building a new bike rack at Capital Woods to provide access to residents.

“We are pleased to continue our commitment to the CDPHP Cycle! program in partnership with CDTA by expanding access to bikeshare at a lower cost for Albany Housing Authority residents,” said CDPHP President and CEO Brian O’Grady. “Biking has been proven to reduce cardiovascular disease, lower cholesterol and boost mental health; these are just some of the many reasons why CDPHP remains committed to this incredible community asset.”

Albany Housing Authority Executive Director Chiquita D’Arbeau added, “We’re looking forward to providing this transportation option to our residents. It demonstrates a collective commitment to sustainable, convenient access for everyone. Strategically placed near multiple Albany Housing Authority developments, the resources provided through the CDPHP Cycle! rack and exclusive Albany Housing Authority membership will provide an impactful opportunity for many.”

This season, CDTA says riders have access to more than 600 bikes, including more than 400 e-bikes. Riders can go online to find the latest bike locations, maps, pricing and more, or they can download the CDPHP Cycle! app on the App Store or Google Play.