SFMTA’s Safe Routes to School Program helping students use public transit to get to school

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency’s (SFMTA) Safe Routes to School Program is helping students use public transit to get to school. According to a new survey conducted by the agency that polled public school students from the Safe Routes to School Program:

The number of students who bike has doubled over the last few years.

More than half of high schoolers take transit to class.

Single-family car rides have fallen to less than half of all school trips after going up during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These numbers show us that our efforts to provide more options for kids to get to and from school are working and our overall efforts to make it safer to walk, bike, roll and take transit also are working,” said SFMTA Transportation Planner Ben Frazier, who serves as the coordinator for the Safe Routes to School Program.

SFMTA says it conducts its student travel tally survey every two years and asks kids in kindergarten, 5th grade, 6th grade and 9th grade how they get to class. The agency talked with more than 10,000 students at 95 San Francisco Unified schools for this year’s survey.