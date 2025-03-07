Veo micromobility program returns after winter hiatus

The city of Syracuse, N.Y., has brought back its Veo micromobility program after a planned fleet reduction during the winter months.

The city notes the program experienced steady growth during the 2024 season, totaling 500,000 rides, which is equivalent to approximately 750,000 miles ridden. According to the city, rider survey data from nearly 800 local riders provided insight on how Veo is helping increase mobility and reducing car usage in the community. The survey showed that approximately 59 percent of riders do not own or have access to a car and 65 percent of riders use Veo for commuting to work.

The city says the 2025 updated operating agreement with Veo includes key improvements such as hiring additional staff for better operations and responsiveness, introducing technology to streamline parking, and new Veo financial contributions to the city to enhance bicycle and scooter infrastructure. Veo will also expand outreach and educational programs to engage the community and promote sustainable transportation.

“With the arrival of spring, our residents are eager to venture out,” said Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh. “For many in Syracuse, particularly those without cars, Veo is a vital transportation option for work, shopping and more. I want to thank Veo and the Common Council for their collaboration in improving this service for city residents and neighborhoods”.

“More people than ever are choosing Veo to get around Syracuse—ridership grew 21 percent last year, as residents used Veo e-bikes and scooters to get to work, visit local businesses and meet up with friends," said Veo Director of Governor Partnerships Jeff Hoover. "With most riders lacking access to a car and 71 percent driving less because of Veo, shared micromobility is making it easier to navigate the city without a car. We’re proud to partner with the city of Syracuse and look forward to building on this momentum to expand access to sustainable mobility."

The city notes that this year, Veo will also bring its Virtual Parking Coach Captur, an artificial intelligence-powered parking assistant, to the Syracuse micromobility program that will help riders park properly by instantly checking their end-of-ride photo for compliance with local regulations before allowing them to complete their trip. The city says Veo's Virtual Parking Coach will support more organized and efficient micromobility parking throughout the community.