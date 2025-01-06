NJDOT makes $18.7 million in federal grants available for local transportation improvements

Eight grants totaling $18.7 million have been made available by the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT), in partnership with the North Jersey Transportation Planning Authority (NJTPA), Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission (DVRPC) and the South Jersey Transportation Planning Organization (SJTPO), as part of the 2024 Regional Transportation Alternatives Program (RTA Set Aside).

“The New Jersey Department of Transportation is committed to advancing Gov. [Phil] Murphy’s vision of a safe transportation system that accommodates all users – whether they are pedestrians, bicyclists or mobility-impaired,” said NJDOT Commissioner Fran O’Connor . “These grants use federal funding for larger pedestrian safety and bikeway projects that will improve the quality of life for all.”

NJDOT notes the competitive RTA Set Aside program was initiated to provide funding opportunities for projects that cost more than $1.5 million and would have difficulty securing funding through other competitive local aid programs. The RTA Set Aside Program uses federal funds for non-traditional surface transportation projects.

NJDOT has chosen to focus on projects that design and build pedestrian, bicycle and other non-motorized facilities, convert abandoned rail facilities to trails, construction of scenic overlooks, streetscaping projects, preservation of historic transportation structures, environmental mitigation related to stormwater management and projects that reduce wildlife collisions or maintain connectivity for animal habitat.

The eight grants include funding for one NJTPA project totaling $1.5 million, five DVRPC projects totaling $12.25 million and two SJTPO projects totaling $4.97 million. The RTA Set Aside Program is a partnership with New Jersey’s three Metropolitan Planning Organizations (MPOs) – NJTPA, DVRPC and SJTPO.

Projects were assessed by a selection committee comprised of representatives from NJDOT local aid, NJDOT Bureau of Environmental Program Resources, NJTPA, DVRPC and SJTPO. Each individual municipality is responsible for implementing their Transportation Alternative Set-Aside projects.

The full list of projects awarded can be found on NJDOT’s website.