DART to implement six designated scooter parking zones at highest-traffic stations

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) is working to dedicate spaces for motorized scooters to improve safety, mobility and maneuverability around its transit stations at a handful of rail stations and bus transfer centers.

The goal of DART’s designated scooter parking pilot program is to clear the areas of clutter and walking hazards for existing rail and bus customers, while providing those who use scooters a quick and reliable way to access or park them. The pilot program is expected to run a few months beginning in December.

“Whether people like them or not, scooters have become a popular form of transportation across our service area,” said DART Vice President of Capital Design and Construction Trey Walker. “We’re acknowledging this fact while attempting to get ahead of scooter clutter at our stations with this pilot program. We want to ensure that our transit stations remain safe and we continue to maximize efficiency with our train and bus operations.”

DART is unveiling six designated scooter parking zones at four of its highest-traffic stations. Each of the zones will be specifically marked and provide a controlled space for users to park scooters, leaving them clear of walkways, platforms and rail or bus paths, where they can disrupt train and bus service.

The designated scooter parking zones can be found at:

CBD West Transit Center – just east and behind the bus shelter

Victory Station – next to tap and go pay stations along the walkway to the American Airlines Center and next to the southernmost crossing at the rail platform

EBJ/Union Station – on the sidewalk near the north and south entrances to Union Station

SMU/Mockingbird Station – next to bike racks along the walkway from station platform



DART will collaborate with the city of Dallas to process the data to scooter rental companies to ensure that the scooters are equipped with geofencing technology allowing the marking of their locations.

Scooter companies Lime and Bird are also partnering with DART to incorporate scooter locations near transit stations on the GoPass app, making it easier for riders to find scooters to utilize and complete their journey. DART staff will also monitor the usage of the scooter parking zones and gather public feedback regarding their effectiveness during the pilot.