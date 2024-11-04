SDOT begins construction on Georgetown to Downtown Safety Project

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) has begun construction on the Georgetown to Downtown Safety Project. The project is expected to bring safer streets and trails for all travelers and better connect existing trails in south Seattle.

The Georgetown to Downtown project will add protected bike and scooter lanes on busy arterial streets to keep people biking and scooting separated from cars and trucks and install a wide range of safety features such as all-way stops, raised bus stops and signal upgrades.

The project will add protected bike lanes at the north end from the existing Center City Bike Network and S Dearborn Street lanes in the Chinatown-International District directly to the trail. At the south end, the project will add a new connection from the trail to 6th Ave. S, where SDOT will build protected bike lanes all the way to S Lucile Street and Georgetown. The project will also help people connect to existing light-rail stations and catch their bus more easily. SDOT notes the design was developed in partnership with community members, businesses and local organizations.

“The Georgetown to Downtown Safety Project is an important part of our commitment to ensure safe and reliable transportation options in every neighborhood in Seattle. This groundbreaking represents an important step forward for people walking, rolling and biking, transit riders and local businesses. By making it easier and safer to navigate industrial and commercial centers around SODO, Georgetown and downtown Seattle, this project delivers on our Levy to Move promise to invest in infrastructure in historically underserved neighborhoods,” said Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell.

Key features of the project include:

Two-way protected bike lane on the west side of the street from Airport Way South and South Lucille Street to South Nevada Street and 6th Ave. South.

One-way protected bike lanes on 6th Ave. South from South Nevada Street to South Forest Street.

Two-way, center turn lane on 6th Ave. South from south of South Forest Street to South Spokane Street, making it safer and easier for vehicles to enter and exit driveways.

New traffic signal, signalized bike crossing and bike ramp on South Spokane Street and 6th Ave. South.

New signalized bike crossing, ADA curb ramps and refreshed crosswalk markings on South Lucile Street and Airport Way Street.

All-way stop on 6th Ave. South at both the intersections with South Alaska Street and South Nevada Street.

Raised bus stop on the west side of Airport Way South at South Edmonds Street.

Parking removal is necessary on the west side of 6th from Alaska to Industrial to allow for two-way freight movement.

“Georgetown to Downtown is the fifth of six bike safety projects in south Seattle to enter construction over the past two years. Funded by the Levy to Move Seattle and federal and regional partners, the project plays an important role in fulfilling our commitment to building safer biking and rolling infrastructure in the South End,” said SDOT Director Greg Spotts.