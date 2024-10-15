Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada Bike Share program expands into six new stations

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) Bike Share program is expanding into East Las Vegas with the addition of 37 new electric bikes and 24 docks across six new stations. The expansion was made possible by $142,500 in federal funding secured by U.S. Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV-01).

“This investment in East Las Vegas represents much more than transportation—it’s about equity, sustainability, and ensuring that all communities have access to the resources and opportunities they need to thrive,” Titus said. “Through collaboration, we were able to secure the funding necessary to make this expansion a reality. When federal and local leaders work together, we can bridge gaps and create solutions that benefit everyone.”

The six stations, subsidized by $142,500 of federal funding and $7,500 locally, include:

The LGBTQIA+ Community Center of Southern Nevada, 401 S. Maryland Pkwy.

Bruce St. and Ogden Ave.

Fremont St. and Bruce St.

Urban Lofts, 1980 E. Fremont St.

Charleston Blvd. and Burnham Ave.

East Las Vegas Community Center, 250 N. Eastern Ave.

“The expansion of RTC Bike Share into East Las Vegas is about more than improving transportation—it is an investment in our community,” said Las Vegas City Councilwoman Olivia Diaz. “For many residents, getting around can be a challenge, especially for those who rely on public transit for work, errands or visiting family. RTC Bike Share offers a flexible option that will truly enhance how people live, work and connect.”

The four docks at the East Las Vegas Community Center bike share station feature custom art by local artist Melody Gallegos, a resident of East Las Vegas. The inspiration for Gallego’s design is from Hispanic culture, specifically the Folkorico dance, and captures the movement of colorful dresses and papel picado that line the streets of Mexico.

Since the program launched in October 2016, RTC Bike Share riders have collectively burned over 45 million calories and helped reduce vehicle miles traveled, removing over one million pounds of CO2 emissions from single-occupant trips.

“This kind of environmental impact is essential as we work to reduce traffic congestion and improve air quality,” said RTC Southern Nevada CEO M.J. Maynard. “These are exactly the kinds of initiatives that make our city cleaner, greener and more livable, and we are very appreciative of Congresswoman Titus’ efforts to secure this valuable funding for Southern Nevada.”