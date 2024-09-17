LADOT completes final phase of San Fernando Bike Path construction.

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT) has completed the final phase (Phase III) of the San Fernando Bike Path construction. With more than four miles of new, separated bike path along the east side of San Fernando Road, from Branford Street to Cohasset Street, LADOT notes the completion of the three-phase San Fernando Bike Path provides a continuous, nearly 10-mile North-South bike connection in the East San Fernando Valley, significantly expanding the cycling infrastructure in the city of Los Angeles.

“We must continue to build a greener Los Angeles. As a bike rider myself, I want to thank Council President [Paul] Krekorian and other partners for leading this project so that Angelenos throughout the city have access to bike lanes that will benefit L.A. and Angelenos for years to come,” said Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

“Connecting the San Fernando Valley with continuous protected routes for cyclists has been a goal of mine since I was elected to the council,” said Los Angeles City Council President Paul Krekorian. “This path will provide the cyclists of the Valley with nine miles of outdoor recreation and exercise, as well as a healthy and climate-friendly transportation option for those who choose to take advantage of it.”

In addition to LADOT, the project was supported by efforts of the Department of Public Works’ Bureaus of Engineering, Street Lighting, Contract Administration, and Streets LA. Metrolink also provided critical support for the length of the project area.

Phase III of construction included the following elements:

More than four miles of paved bike path: A smooth, dedicated route for cyclists, ensuring a safe and enjoyable ride.

A smooth, dedicated route for cyclists, ensuring a safe and enjoyable ride. Paved bus stop waiting areas: Providing comfort and accessibility for transit users waiting to board.

Providing comfort and accessibility for transit users waiting to board. Bikeway bridge over Tujunga Wash: Ensuring the continuity of the bike path.

Ensuring the continuity of the bike path. Bikeway lighting: Increasing visibility and safety for evening and early morning cyclists. All bikeway lighting is solar powered.

Increasing visibility and safety for evening and early morning cyclists. All bikeway lighting is solar powered. Safety fencing between bike path and rail line: Protecting riders from adjacent rail traffic.

Protecting riders from adjacent rail traffic. Bicycle-activated signals at intersections: Enabling cyclists to safely navigate crossings with minimal disruption.

Enabling cyclists to safely navigate crossings with minimal disruption. New crosswalks: Improving pedestrian safety and connectivity.

Improving pedestrian safety and connectivity. ADA required accessible ramps: Ensuring inclusivity for all users.

Ensuring inclusivity for all users. Major track and railroad signal modifications at five intersections: Upgrading infrastructure to support seamless integration with existing rail systems. A total of 12 intersections received upgrades across three phases of the project.

Upgrading infrastructure to support seamless integration with existing rail systems. A total of 12 intersections received upgrades across three phases of the project. Rail embankment improvement: 800 linear feet of retaining wall up to 10 feet in height constructed to retain rail track embankment and provide space for bike path construction.

The expanded section of the bike path now connects with previously completed segments extending north to Sylmar, Calif., creating a 9.8-mile bicycle facility.

“The completion of the San Fernando Bike Path is not just a milestone for all partners, it also solidifies our commitment to promoting healthier, connected communities in the San Fernando Valley and to Metrolink’s Sylmar/San Fernando Station along our Antelope Valley Line,” said Metrolink CEO Darren Kettle. “We thank our partners, Council President and Metrolink Board Director Paul Krekorian and Councilmember Imelda Padilla for their advocacy and continued work to enhance mobility through active street initiatives and connections to regional passenger rail.”

“StreetsLA is always proud to collaborate with our elected officials and partner agencies, especially on a project of this magnitude,” said Keith Mozee, executive director and general manager, StreetsLA. “I appreciate the dedication and hard work of our team in helping bring this to fruition.”

The addition of this new bike path segment is expected to enhance commuting options connecting to major employers along the route, provide an alternative to car travel and reduce traffic congestion and promote healthier lifestyles among residents.

“The San Fernando Phase III Bike Path is a vital step towards enhancing community connectivity and environmental sustainability in Sun Valley,” said Councilmember Padilla. “Surrounded by heavy industry and major transit hubs, our community endures more pollution and traffic than most. By investing in sustainable infrastructure, we’re not only improving mobility, but also empowering residents with healthier, eco-friendly options for recreation. This level off collaboration across city departments and agencies demonstrates our commitment to ending historic disinvestment in Sun Valley and building a greener, more resilient future.”

“This is a significant milestone in our commitment to providing sustainable and accessible transportation options for all Angelenos,” said Laura Rubio-Cornejo, general manager, LADOT. “This collaborative effort across multiple city departments and regional transportation agencies to improve safety and accessibility in the East San Fernando Valley is an example of what we can achieve when we work together to provide world-class infrastructure to the residents of Los Angeles.”