Lime launches shared e-scooter program in Vancouver, B.C.

Lime has launched its shared e-scooter program in Vancouver, B.C., with 100 e-scooters and 27 parking stations across Hastings-Sunrise and Grandview-Woodland. In collaboration with the city of Vancouver, the parking stations were designed to make a clear end-of-trip location while keeping streets safe and uncluttered.

During the next year, Lime will expand its program to other neighborhoods, working closely with the city to monitor feedback and coordinate with local community partners. Lime will also make shared micromobility more accessible to riders in Vancouver who are facing financial hardship by offering C$2,000 (US$1,473) Lime Access C$20 (US$14.74) annual memberships with $0 unlock fees and a discounted C$0.15 (US$0.11)/minute usage fee for riders that meet the Lime Access program conditions.

“Lime is thrilled to see our e-scooters and our new parking stations become part of the fabric of Vancouver’s public transportation network. We take great pride in having become the shared micromobility provider of choice for British Columbia residents and visitors over the last few years and we look forward to helping people get around Vancouver safely, affordably and sustainably. Today’s launch is a culmination of countless hours put in over years by all of us at Lime and by Mayor [of Vancouver Ken Sim] and [Vancouver] Council, city staff and local community partners. We are so grateful for your help and your partnership to get to this point. We look forward to helping Vancouver meet its transportation and climate goals as our riders use e-scooters to commute to work or to class, to connect to public transit, or to visit small businesses and cultural institutions around the city,'' said Vladana Zlatic, general manager, Lime Canada.

“We are so excited that shared e-scooters have arrived here in Vancouver,” said city of Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim. “We're the first city in North America to test the parking stations, which were designed specifically to keep Vancouver streets safe and uncluttered. The introduction of Lime shared e-scooters represents much more than just a new way to get around, it’s a testament to Vancouver’s leadership in green transportation and our dedication to creating a cleaner, safer and more connected city for everyone.”

Safety

Safety remains a top priority for both Lime and the city. The e-scooter system includes features such as slow and no-ride zones, helmet provision, sidewalk detection, a training mode and helmet selfies to ensure responsible riding. Between the hours of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., Lime will also implement enhanced safety education and messaging for all riders, including an in-app reaction test.

Recognizing that new riders may be unfamiliar with e-scooter operation, Lime has developed a comprehensive safety plan, tailored to the city. The plan is based on data showing that accidents, though rare are more likely on a rider's first trip. Regular First Ride Academy sessions will be held to teach proper riding techniques, including how to use the parking stations.

Lime will continue to engage with stakeholders to adapt and enhance safety measures and respond to feedback from the community.

Vancouver e-scooter regulations

E-scooters in the city are permitted to operate on:

Streets with speed limits of 50 kmph (30.1 mph) or less

Greenways, bikeways, bike lanes and protected cycle lanes

Seawall and park paths where bikes are allowed

E-scooters are not permitted to be ridden on sidewalks.

All Lime e-scooter riders must:

Wear a helmet

Be at least 18 years old

Follow a maximum speed limit of 25 kmph (15.5 mph)

Riders can download the Lime app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store or book Lime e-scooters directly through the Uber app.