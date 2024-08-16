CDOT, Lyft unveil new Divvy member benefit.

The Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT) and Lyft, the operator of Chicago, Ill.,'s Divvy bike and scooter share system, are partnering up to offer a new benefit for Divvy members. When a member parks an e-bike or e-scooter near a full Divvy station, out-of-station docking fees will be waived. With the update, Divvy members can now park their e-bikes or e-scooters within 130 feet of a full station without having to pay the $1.20 fee, enhancing the convenience and accessibility of the system.

The new benefit aims to ensure more equitable access to stations. All annual members will receive the benefit, including Divvy for Everyone members, which offers heavily reduced-cost memberships for income-qualified Chicagoans.

“As bike ridership and Divvy use continue to grow across Chicago, we're committed to enhancing the system to be even more user-friendly and accessible,” said CDOT Commissioner Tom Carney. “This new member benefit directly responds to feedback from riders and will be especially useful at our busiest stations. With the Democratic National Convention bringing thousands of people to Chicago next week, Divvy bikes and scooters offer a fantastic, car-free way to get around for visitors and residents. We’re pleased to be continually improving the system to better serve everyone in the city.”

“We’re constantly working to ensure that Divvy is a reliable and convenient everyday transportation solution for riders,” said Abel Braughton, general manager of Divvy at Lyft. “With the growth of Divvy and its continued expansion into the south and west sides, we want to see even more Chicagoans riding Divvy.”

During the week of Aug. 5, the 1,000th Divvy station was installed at Damen Avenue and Lake Street, coinciding with the opening of the new Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) Green Line station at that location. The new CTA Green Line station addresses a critical transit gap on the near west side and with the addition of the Divvy station, it now serves as a multimodal hub offering sustainable and equitable transportation options on train, bus, bike or on foot for residents and visitors alike.

During the next few years, CDOT will be adding more than 400 new Divvy stations citywide, with a goal of at least four stations per square mile across Chicago, providing consistent station access across all neighborhoods.