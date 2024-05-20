Lavel, Quebec, to see Lime e-scooters return for second year

Lime has relaunched its fleet of e-scooters for the second year of the Laval Shared E-Scooter Program in Laval, Quebec. Lime will be doubling its fleet from 100 to 200 vehicles. To celebrate the relaunch, Lime will provide 15 percent off one ride per rider until May 31.

"Lime remains grateful for the opportunity to continue to provide safe, affordable and sustainable transportation options to Laval," said Sonia Kandola, Lime director of government relations. "Our goal from day one has been to ensure that the addition of shared e-scooters to the city's transportation network is seamless and beneficial to all road users, connecting people to existing ways to get around and helping provide first and last-mile transit solutions. We saw last year the potential for micromobility to connect people with Laval Societe de Transport, alleviate congestion, reduce emissions, and support the economy by helping people visit the city's restaurants and cultural attractions. As we return this year we will continue to emphasize safe riding and proper parking as we know that is the key to success in Laval."