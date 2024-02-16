Denver RTD adds new bike lockers to Aurora Metro Center, Iliff stations

The city of Aurora, Colo., has partnered with the Denver Regional Transportation District (RTD) to install new on-demand bike lockers at Aurora Metro Center and Iliff stations along the H and R lines.

The lockers will allow customers to secure their bikes at stations at no cost for the first 18 hours. They can be used through the MOVATIC smartphone app, available for download through the App Store and Google Play.

The bike lockers differ from those at other Denver RTD stations, as they provide customers with a short-term solution for bike storage. Customers with cargo bikes can rent oversized lockers at Aurora Metro Center Station. At the moment, there are only two oversized lockers available.

Depending on the success of the program, Denver RTD and Aurora may consider expanding locker access to more stations along the H and R lines.