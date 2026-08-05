City of Longmont launches set of new e-bikes as part of bikeshare service network

The city of Longmont, Colo., is launching a new public electric bikeshare program, offering a mode of travel around the community for resident and visitors.

Approximately 30 BCycle e-bikes are available for public use at docking stations that have been installed at five Longmont locations. Riders can use the BCycle mobile app to purchase a pass, find an e-bike and unlock it. After each ride, e-bikes must be returned to any BCycle docking station in the regional network.

“Bringing BCycle to Longmont gives residents another convenient way to get around the community while strengthening connections to transit and popular destinations,” said Longmont Transportation Planning Manager Cammie Edson. “This program provides an important first- and final-mile transportation option while making it easier for people to choose biking for everyday trips.”

Longmont is the first community to launch service as part of the regional e-bike share program expansion that’s being funded through the Colorado Energy Office’s Community Accelerated Mobility Project Grant. The city partnered with Boulder County, Broomfield, Lafayette, Superior, Westminster and Commuting Solutions to secure $1.5 million in grant funding to establish and operate the regional system. The city of Longmont received approximately $379,000 in grant funding for equipment and operations and provided a local match of approximately $21,445 through the Street Fund Tax.

BCycle has operated in Boulder, Colo., for more than 15 years and will be supporting the expansion into all participating communities. As those additional communities launch their e-bike share programs, riders will be able to travel between communities—picking up and returning e-bikes at docking stations connected to the regional network.

Riders can rent e-bikes through the BCycle app by choosing a single trip, daily, monthly or annual pass. Low-income annual passes are also available through BCycle. Riders must be at least 18 years old and obey traffic laws.

The Longmont docking stations are located near transit connections and major community destinations, including:

6th Avenue and Coffman Street

8th Avenue and Coffman Street Denver Regional Transportation District Park-n-Ride

Longmont Public Library/Civic Center

Longmont Recreation Center

Rogers Grove Nature Area

A sixth docking station is set to be installed at Hover Street and Colorado Highway 119, a future hub for CO 119 bus rapid transit service, once construction in that area is complete.

The city of Longmont notes that it intends to increase the number of docking stations in more areas of the city as funding becomes available.