MA: Port Bikeshare awarded $15K grant from AARP

The city’s effort to promote peddling to work or anywhere on a bicycle recently received a boost when the American Association of Retired Persons awarded a $15,000 grant to the Port Bikeshare program.

The grant will fund the expansion of Newburyport’s bikeshare system, adding stations at parks, wildlife areas and the beach.

The AARP grant is part of an $8.3 million commitment, doubling last year’s total, to fund 750 quick-action projects nationwide aimed at making communities more livable for people of all ages, especially older adults.

“Communities across Massachusetts are eager for real solutions that boost mobility, connection and quality of life,” said Jen Benson, AARP Massachusetts state director. “This project will bring real improvement to Newburyport by expanding access to transportation options that support recreation and everyday travel. We’re excited to see this come to life.”

The Port Bikeshare program, spearheaded by Newburyport Livable Streets, was officially relaunched in April with the installation of bike racks and bicycles at Market Landing Park.

In all, there are five bikeshare stations in the city with the other four located along the rail trail near the MBTA commuter rail station, on Washington Street, next to the American Yacht Club, and off High Street at March’s Hill.

New stations will be located at Maudslay State Park, the Senior/Community Center, Cashman Park, and – pending Parks Commission approval – Cushing Park, according to Newburyport Livable Streets member Rick Taintor.

“This expansion thus extends the bikeshare system beyond the Clipper City Rail Trail to neighborhoods in the North End and a portion of the West End,” Taintor said. “Having a station at the Senior/Community Center will also enable the system to be used for access to city meetings, programs and events there.”

Taintor noted that the four stations and 23 bikes made possible by the grant reflect the original plan for the three-year bikeshare pilot program, which called for nine stations and 45 to 50 bikes in the second and third years of the program.

“We’re still technically in the first year, so this grant lets us get to that level a few months sooner than expected,” Taintor added.

The system includes pedal bicycles with three gears, a basket, front light, bell and an easy-to-use wheel lock.

“Kudos to Newburyport Livable Streets, a local grassroots organization which advocates for improving access to resilient and safe transportation options,” said state Rep. Dawne Shand, D- Newburyport. “We owe them a debt of gratitude for growing out city’s bikeshare program, and, to AARP for this generous grant.”

The program was launched in November for one month, during which more than 90 people signed up to use the system and 126 rides were recorded.

About two-thirds of the estimated cost of the three-year funding for this bikeshare comes from a $180,000 federal grant intended to get people out of their cars for shorter trips.

An additional $13,500 has been provided by grants from the Coastal Trails Coalition, the Institution for Savings Charitable Foundation, the Mary Alice Arakelian Foundation and the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation

“Newburyport’s leadership in expanding the bikeshare program will not only encourage the use of a healthy transportation option, it will also dramatically enhance the experience of riders in connecting more closely with some of the best natural resources the city and the region have to offer,” said state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R- Gloucester.

Daily News reporter Matt Petry contributed to this story.

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