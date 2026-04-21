Heartland Bike Share, Park Omaha partner to offer free rides to residents

Omaha, Neb., metro area residents now have unlimited access to Heartland Bike Share. In partnership with Park Omaha, the city announced its new free rides program to coincide with the program’s launch.

The free rides program offers all residents in the Heartland Bike Share service area—which includes two states, three counties and six cities—access to the program. Residents will get unlimited 60-minute rides on the 400-plus pedal-assisted e-bike fleet already in place around the Omaha metro area.

“Starting today, Omaha gets access to the best bike share program in America,” said Heartland Bike Share CEO Benny Foltz.

The event also included the sharing of a statewide proclamation declaring April 20 as “Bike Share Day” in the state of Nebraska.

Omaha Mayor John W. Ewing, Jr. called the day an important step in transit for Omaha, expanding access to work, education, entertainment and more for all residents. He also noted the program comes at no cost to taxpayers.

“The Free Rides program marks an important step forward in transit for Omahans. It’s such a unique way that we can continue to show people that we are leading the way, and Omaha continues to be a great place to live and work,” Ewing said. “Transportation costs are rising nationally, and that’s impacting our families here in Omaha, too. This is just one important way we can help make movement around our city easier and more affordable for every person who lives here.”

To access free rides, residents—aged 16-and-older—can complete a short, one-time application to verify residency. Following approval of a library card-style application, riders will be able to use the Heartland Bike Share’s BCycle app at any station to check out an e-bike. Charges only occur during rides lasting longer than 60 minutes, though back-to-back rentals are allowed. The city notes that approvals for new riders will take a few days during the initial surge of signups.

Under the free rides program, Heartland Bike Share trips are available for free to residents in Omaha, Bellevue, Papillion, La Vista, Ralston and Council Bluffs, Iowa. The program also serves residents in at least one city each in Douglas and Sarpy counties in Nebraska and Pottawattamie County in Iowa. There are no changes to the Heartland Bike Share program for non-residents—the paid bike rental program that for tourists, business travelers and other non-residents continues to be offered.

Free rides is a one-year pilot program made possible through support from title sponsor and nonprofit health plan provider Medica, as well as philanthropic support from The Sherwood Foundation, Peter Kiewit Foundation, Robert B. Daugherty Foundation, Annette and Paul Smith Charitable Fund, William & Ruth Scott Family Foundation, the Better Bike Share Partnership and Omaha philanthropist John Hancock. Additional corporate sponsors include CHI Health and Dundee Bank.

Heartland Bike Share first partnered with Park Omaha and the city of Omaha to manage the metro’s bike share program in 2021. In 2023, it converted its full fleet to pedal-assisted e-bikes.

The Omaha City Council is expected to approve an extension of the city's agreement with Heartland Bike Share on April 21, authorizing a new multi-year agreement.

“The Free Rides program now lets people move around our metro in a way that wasn’t previously possible,” Foltz said. “It’s healthy, low-cost, sustainable and requires minimal infrastructure or maintenance. Without a doubt, this makes the place where we live better for everyone.”