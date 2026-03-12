Veo e-scooter and e-bike season begins in Toledo, Rochester

As the weather warms and snow clears across the U.S., Veo e-scooters and e-bikes will begin hitting the streets for the 2026 season of service.

City of Toledo launches e-scooter season at University of Toledo (UToledo)

In partnership with UToledo and Veo, the city of Toledo, Ohio, has launched the 2026 shared e-scooters program at UToledo’s Centennial Mall. The city says the program gives residents convenient, affordable and sustainable transportation throughout the city.

"Micromobility is no longer just a novelty. It is a practical transportation option that helps residents get around safely, affordably and efficiently," said Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz. "Veo supports access to jobs, schools and local businesses while helping reduce car trips and improve livability in Toledo."

In 2025, Veo reports that riders took 253,000 trips, using the service to connect to destinations like workplaces, school, public transit and local businesses. In a survey of riders, results showed that Veo helped residents reduce car travel, increase mobility for those without a car and stay connected to the city.

"Veo provides our students and campus community with a flexible and affordable way to get around campus and Toledo quickly and with reduced carbon emissions relative to a car,” said UToledo President Dr. James Holloway. “We are proud to partner with the city and Veo. Every time we deepen our integration with Toledo, we make both the university and the city stronger.”

Veo notes that its 2025 data shows consistent service availability:

Average daily e-scooter deployment was 810 vehicles across the city.

Cosmo e-scooters averaged 694 vehicles deployed daily.

Riders took a total of 253,000 trips covering 484,506 miles, averaging a trip time of seven minutes and a distance of 1.47 miles per ride.

Membership programs supported 1,540 Veo Plus riders, 219 Veo Access riders and 500 Veo Commuter riders.

Veo Access riders took 8,553 rides and Veo Plus riders took 66,687 rides, a program that offer lower rates for economically disadvantaged riders and a monthly subscription service that gives free unlocks and buys down the trip rate, respectively.

In 2025, riders reported:

52% did not own a car and 52% did not have a driver’s license

67% reduced car travel

43% used Veo to connect with public transit

59% agreed Veo made it easier to live in Toledo

52% visited local businesses more often because of Veo

67% felt safe or very safe riding

"In Toledo, shared scooters are extending the reach of public transit and helping residents get to jobs, school and local businesses more efficiently," said Veo CEO Candice Xie. "Last season we introduced new passes that reduced costs for riders, and we are proud to partner with the city and UToledo to continue expanding affordable access this year."

Riders are encouraged to use the Veo app to unlock, ride and end trips.

Veo e-scooters and e-bikes return to Rochester for 2026 season

Veo e-bikes and e-scooters have returned to Rochester, N.Y., giving an affordable and environmentally friendly way for residents and visitors to move throughout the city.

The city of Rochester is continuing its partnership with Veo to provide shared mobility options that it says support transportation equity, reduce reliance on cars and improve access to jobs, schools, transit and local businesses.

In 2025, more than 600,000 rides were taken on the e-bikes and e-scooters throughout the region, a 41% increase over the previous year.

“Rochesterians are clearly embracing shared mobility,” said Rochester Mayor Malik Evans. “These vehicles are helping people save time, save money and get where they need to go without a car, ultimately supporting our goals for equity, sustainability and a healthier city.”

A recent Rochester rider survey highlights the growing impact of the program:

78% of riders report reducing car travel and 37% say they were able to postpone or avoid buying a car because of Veo.

61% do not own or have access to a car and 48% do not have a driver’s license.

52% used Veo to connect to public transit in the past week, strengthening first- and last-mile connections.

63% say Veo makes it easier to live in Rochester and 45% visit local businesses more often because of it.

67% of riders have household incomes under $50,000 and 25% identify as having a disability.

The city also notes that riders also report high comfort levels using the vehicles, with 67% saying they feel safe or very safe while riding. Many say Veo helps them get to work, school, medical appointments, grocery stores and social activities, especially in cases where transit options are limited.

“Shared scooters and bikes are connecting thousands of Rochester residents to where they need to go every day,” Xie said. “Veo is proud to help people reach jobs, schools and local businesses with affordable and sustainable transportation, and we look forward to partnering with the city to build on the program's success in the years ahead.”