BART expands bikeshare program with e-bike launch at Fruitvale Bike Station

Oakland, Calif., residents now have a new mobility option available to them as electric bicycles have been added to the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) Fruitvale Bike Station.

The city of Oakland selected the station to launch its new e-bike lending program, which allows Oakland residents 18 years of age and older to borrow an e-bike for four weeks for $120. Qualifying low-income residents, including those signed up for Clipper START, pay only $20.

The program is being funded via a $1.8 million, five-year grant from the Clean Mobility Options (CMO) voucher program. The agency says the initiative helps to provide affordable and environmentally conscious transportation to the area while leveraging its Fruitvale Bike Station.

BART chose the Fruitvale Station as the hub of the program because of the range of services it offers, including free valet bike parking, bike repairs, parts and gear. BikeHub operates the bike station for BART and contracted separately with the city to offer the lending service. Lent bikes can be serviced at Fruitvale as well as the Uptown Oakland BART Bike Station at 19th Street Station.

“BART is thrilled to be the first location for Oakland’s new e-bike lending program,” said BART Manager of Bike Access Heath Maddox. “BART’s bike stations aren’t just for securely storing bikes; they serve as a community resource to support and promote bicycling as a clean, affordable and fun mode of transportation that can get you to and from BART and beyond."

BART notes that, like regular bikes, e-bikes are allowed on most BART escalators and in every train car but the first. To assist riders with large bikes, BART created an Elevator Dimension Guide that outlines the dimensions of every system elevator. BART also recently completed installation of bike stairway channels that allows riders to roll bikes up and down stairs at 19th Street/Oakland, 12th Street/Oakland, Lake Merritt, Coliseum, Walnut Creek, Embarcadero and 24th Street Mission stations.

BART notes that the e-bike available for lending is the Gazelle Medeo T-9 City, a Class I e-bike selected specifically for its quality, durability at a low-cost and easy riding position for riders of all sizes. BikeHub is also inviting riders interested in purchasing their own bike to the Ava Bike Electric program, an incentive offering $400 to $1,500 off new e-bikes.